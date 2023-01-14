ajc logo
X

Maine nabs Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot; 5 Georgia tickets worth $10,000

National & World News
By BRIAN P.D. HANNON, Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

While no Georgia tickets matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball for the jackpot, nor just the five white balls for $1 million, there were five tickets sold in the state worth $10,000 each. Those tickets matched four of the white balls in addition to having the Mega Ball.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the Maine State Lottery.

The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement early Saturday.

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

Friday’s prosperous drawing also marked the seventh time there was a grand prize winner on Friday the 13th, a date superstitiously considered unlucky.

ExploreFrom 2018: How billion-dollar jackpot helps Georgia education

To claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the money in an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most jackpot recipients prefer the reduced but quicker cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will drop to an estimated $20 million and a cash option of $10.7 million.

Until Friday night, there had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

There were more than 7 million winning tickets across nine prize tiers Friday. Beyond Maine's jackpot, 14 tickets matched five white balls to claim the second-tier prize of $1 million. Four were sold in New York, two in California and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
20h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
4h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Petr David Josek

Babis, Pavel neck and neck in Czech presidential election
20m ago
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked
27m ago
Taliban ban on female aid workers poses big dilemma for US
37m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top