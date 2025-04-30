Maine lawmaker appeals to Supreme Court over censure by state House for transgender athlete post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker from Maine appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday after she was censured by the state House for a social media post about a transgender athlete, a move that comes amid sparring over the issue between the Democratically controlled state and the Trump administration.

Rep. Laurel Libby argued that the censure by the House has blocked her from speaking and voting on the floor, leaving the residents she represents with no representation.

Libby asked the Supreme Court for an order requiring her legislative votes be counted as her lawsuit plays out.