Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Maine lawmaker appeals to Supreme Court over censure by state House for transgender athlete post

A Republican state lawmaker from Maine appealed to the Supreme Court after she was censured by the state House for a social media post about a transgender athlete, a move that comes amid sparring over the issue between the Democratically controlled state and the Trump administration
The Supreme Court building is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Supreme Court building is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker from Maine appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday after she was censured by the state House for a social media post about a transgender athlete, a move that comes amid sparring over the issue between the Democratically controlled state and the Trump administration.

Rep. Laurel Libby argued that the censure by the House has blocked her from speaking and voting on the floor, leaving the residents she represents with no representation.

Libby asked the Supreme Court for an order requiring her legislative votes be counted as her lawsuit plays out.

Her censure came after she posted about a high school athlete who won a girls’ track competition. Libby included a photo of the student and identified them by first name, with the name in quotation marks and said the student had previously competed in boys’ track.

Libby's post went viral, preceding a public disagreement over the issue between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills. The Trump administration later filed a lawsuit against the state for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes.

Maine’s Democratic House Speaker, Ryan Fecteau, accused Libby of violating the state’s legislative ethics code and the Maine House of Representatives censured her in February.

Libby said in a lawsuit that the censure violated her right to free speech. A federal judge, though, found that the sanction isn't severe enough to overcome legal blocks on courts intervening in legislative functions.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Disability-rights arguments grow heated at Supreme Court, though sweeping ruling appears unlikely

DOJ pulls support for transgender Georgia prisoner

The U.S. Department of Justice has withdrawn its support for a transgender Georgia prisoner to receive state-funded gender-affirming surgery.

Kemp signs school safety bill inspired by Apalachee shooting

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law House Bill 268,which would require public schools to assess threats made by students and provide them mental health support.

The Latest

FILE - In this combination of images, Ray Romano attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York, left, and Sebastian Maniscalco attends the "About My Father" premiere on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco share banter while atop Italian Alps in Winter Olympics promo

7m ago

Kuwait frees 10 more Americans in the second release in as many months

7m ago

The Latest: Trump holds Cabinet meeting after weak GDP report

7m ago

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse.

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.