Main zoo in North Macedonian capital shut down after avian flu case detected

The main zoo in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje has been closed after authorities confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu
1 hour ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The main zoo in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje was closed Saturday after authorities confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu.

According to a press statement, the flu was detected in a goose that died in a pond.

“Laboratory results confirmed a case of the presence of a pathogenic strain of the Avian influenza H5N1 virus,” the statement said.

Authorities immediately put down dozens of ducks, geese, chickens and one jackdaw, which inhabited the same pond.

The zoo will be closed for at least three weeks. During that period, authorities will disinfect the place, inspect other animals and apply other biosecurity measures aimed to prevent the spread of the disease.

The last cases of bird flu in North Macedonia, all in wild birds, were detected in 2022.

The virus can cause heavy losses in the poultry industry and lead to restrictions on the import and export of live birds and poultry products.

Highly pathogenic strains of avian flu can also be transmitted to humans.

Founded in 1926, Skopje’s zoo is one of the most visited places in the capital, with hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, not only from the country but also from across the Western Balkans.

In the past, the zoo had been the target of much criticism over the animals’ living conditions. Starting in 2008, authorities poured large sums of money into improvements, working with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) to bring the zoo up to modern standards.

