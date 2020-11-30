Mahomes, Hill have huge day, Chiefs hold off Bucs 27-24

The Bucs made it close, with Brady throwing TD passes of 31 and 7 yards to Mike Evans, the latter trimming Tampa Bay’s deficit to 27-24 with 4:10 remaining.

The Bucs never got the ball back.

The Chiefs led 20-7 at halftime, with Hill having seven catches for 203 yards in the first quarter alone. The Bucs were fortunate they weren’t in a bigger hole at the break.

Kansas City ran 42 plays to Tampa Bay’s 22 in the first two quarters, outgaining the Bucs 377 yards to 131 with Mahomes throwing for 359 yards and Brady 117.

Three drives inside the Bucs 20, however, only netted a pair of short field goals. Shaquil Barrett sacked Mahomes, forcing a fumble that William Gholston recovered at the 14 with the Chiefs looking to build on a 17-0 lead.

Bashaud Breeland and Tyrann Mathieu had Kansas City’s interceptions off Brady. The Chiefs hurt themselves with a pair of roughing the passer penalties on the 10-play, 73-yard drive the six-time Super Bowl champion put together to close the gap to three points.

LONG DROUGHT

The Chiefs beat Tampa Bay for the first time since Sept. 5, 1993, when Joe Montana led Kansas City to a 27-3 victory. The Bucs had won five straight in a series the Chiefs lead 8-5.

INJURIES

Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins returned after being sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. He had four receptions for 38 yards. ... LB Dorian O’Daniel suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Buccaneers: LG Ali Marpet returned to the lineup after missing three games because of a concussion. LT Donovan Smith was active after not practicing all week and being listed as questionable with an ankle injury suffered last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Denver next Sunday night, the lone home game during a stretch that’ll see Kansas City play four of five on the road.

Buccaneers: Bye week.

