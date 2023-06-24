X

Maguire retains 1-shot lead in Women's PGA Championship with Jenny Shin second

By TOM CANAVAN, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin on an unexpected sunny Saturday heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish an up-and-down third round of 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under on a Baltusrol. course that was tough, but gettable, after two days of intermittent rain softened the greens.

Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66 that featured five birdies. A 30-year-old South Korean who has lived in the United States since she was nine, Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016.

Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland, a close friend of Maguire, was alone in third place after a 68 put her at 5-under 208. First-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (70) of South Africa and Ruoning Yin (69) of China were three shots back, and Lauren Coughlin (68) and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko (69) of South Korea were another stroke off the pace.

Xiyu Lin, who started the round a shot behind Magurie, slipped to 2-under 211 along with Americans Megan Khang and Mina Harigae and Yuka Saso of Japan.

Rose Zhang, who won in her professional debut earlier this month, got herself into contention at 1 under with a 68, finishing with a tap-in eagle at the par-5 18th. The 20-year-old did a television interview, but walked away from media after her round.

