Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Judge sentencing Jose Ibarra after being found guilty in the killing of Laken Riley
Nation & World News

Magritte's 'The Empire of Light' sells for a record $121M at auction in New York

An enigmatic painting of a nighttime streetscape under a pale blue daytime sky by the Belgian surrealist René Magritte sold for $121.2 million at an auction in New York
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An eerie nighttime streetscape below a pale blue daytime sky by the Belgian surrealist René Magritte sold for $121.2 million, a record for the artist, at an auction in New York.

The painting, "The Empire of Light,” sold Tuesday as part of Christie's sale of the collection of interior designer Mica Ertegun, who died last year at age 97.

The sale lifts Magritte into the ranks of artists whose works have sold for more than $100 million at auction. Magritte is the 16th member of the club that also includes Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol, according to the market analyst firm Artprice.

The work that sold Tuesday, executed in 1954, was one of 17 versions of the same scene that Magritte painted in oil. Marc Porter, chairman of Christie’s Americas, called the sale “a historic moment in our saleroom.”

The $121.2 million price includes the auction house's fees. The buyer was a telephone bidder whose identity was not disclosed.

The fall auctions in New York continue Wednesday with Sotheby's sale of contemporary art, which includes the conceptual piece "Comedian," by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It consists of a banana taped to a wall.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How a viral, duct-taped banana came to be worth $1 million
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Virgin Mary statue, a symbol of resilience, returns to Notre Dame Cathedral 5 years after...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Winston Churchill portrait returns to Ottawa after international art caper
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame's restoration surplus of nearly $150M will be used for future preservation
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' has world premiere with dedication to cinematographer killed on...5m ago
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley7m ago
Yaks, bears and cockatoos are among the animals Russia is sending to North Korean zoo10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia1h ago
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game