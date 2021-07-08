Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border

She said cups and other items flew off the shelves, and oil splattered from the fryers.

Communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California, felt the earthquake, which had a depth of 6 miles (9.8 kilometers).

U.S. 395, a major route through the northern Sierra Nevada, was closed because of rock slides, the state Department of Transportation said. The closure stretched about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from near the town of Willow Springs to Nevada border.

“While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours.” California’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted. “We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes.”