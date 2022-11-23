ajc logo
X

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic

National & World News
1 hour ago
Turkey's disaster management agency says an earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey, causing panic

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey on Wednesday, Turkey’s government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital Ankara.

The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area, Duzce’s mayor Faruk Ozlu told private NTV television.

Ozlu said there was no immediate report of casualty or damage but authorities were still assessing possible destruction.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Duzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed some 800 people.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show6h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
7h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
7h ago

Feds: Roswell drug dealer, supplier sold fake pills that caused overdose death
3h ago

Feds: Roswell drug dealer, supplier sold fake pills that caused overdose death
3h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death
13m ago
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
18m ago
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
9h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top