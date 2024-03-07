Magic rally from 21 down to win 119-109 as Wizards tie franchise record with 16th straight loss

Nation & World News

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizardsw, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. The Magic won 119-109. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizardsw, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. The Magic won 119-109. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 28 points, Paolo Banchero added 25 and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point second-quarter deficit to beat Washington 119-109 on Wednesday night, handing the Wizards their 16th consecutive loss.

Washington (9-53) tied a team record for longest losing streak, matching a skid from the 2009-10 season. The Wizards looked on their way to ending this slide, but were done in by a 44-point second half against one of the league's best defensive teams.

“It is a tied-together group that loves to defend, loves to cover for each other, play the right way, play for one another," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We talked about that. That was the conversation at halftime.”

Orlando (37-26) has won eight of nine.

Jordan Poole scored 26 points for Washington, which hasn't won since a victory at San Antonio on Jan. 29. Kyle Kuzma added 25 points for the Wizards, who haven't won at home since Dec. 29 against Brooklyn.

Washington led by 11 after the first quarter and a 3-pointer by Johnny Davis made it 52-31 in the second. It was 65-53 at halftime before the Wizards were held to 18 points in the third quarter.

“When you play defense, you have a chance to win games. They weren’t winning games for a couple years, and they just started playing defense, they started winning games," Kuzma said. "How do you do that? You've got to want to play defense and want to play team defense. That’s what we have to learn and that’s what we have to get to if we want to not be this type of ballclub.”

A layup by Banchero tied it at 72, and then neither team led by more than three for over 14 minutes, before a dunk by Moritz Wagner — Franz's brother — made it 102-97.

Moritz Wagner added a three-point play to cap a 14-1 run, and the Magic led 107-97. He scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

It was the largest comeback of the season for the Magic, who last rallied from a 21-point deficit on Jan. 30, 2023, at Philadelphia. The last time Orlando had a bigger comeback was Nov. 21, 2014, at Charlotte, when the team overcame a 23-point deficit to win.

“Wasn’t really much to talk about scheme-wise,” Banchero said. “There was no reason to talk about any scheme at halftime. It was just our effort and how hard we wanted to play.”

Banchero had 10 assists.

“Paolo’s an All-Star, Franz is on his way to being an All-Star," Mosley said. "The way in which they play off each other, and then it becomes selfless, and it carries over to the rest of the group.”

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, left, and Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija watch a shot by Wagner, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. The Magic won 119-109. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, left, and Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones go for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, left, shoots over Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots between Orlando Magic guards Caleb Houstan, left, and Cole Anthony during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole grabs the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija hangs from the rim after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, left, tries to block a shot by Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, left, looks to pass past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Washington. The Magic won 119-109. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

