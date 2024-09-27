Maggie Smith mourned by 'Downton Abbey' colleagues, more collaborators

"Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and we were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will never forget her." — Julian Fellowes, who created, wrote and produced “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to the AP.

"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP." — actor Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in "Sister Act" with Smith, on Instagram.

