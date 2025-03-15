Maggie Baird, mother of Billie Eilish, receives environmental award at gala event

ATLANTA (AP) — Maggie Baird, mother of chart-topping musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas, received the Superhero for Earth award Saturday from the Captain Planet Foundation at a gala event.
Baird is the founder of the nonprofit Support + Feed, which works on food insecurity and environmental issues. Her group has an anchor presence in 11 U.S. cities and expanded partnerships in Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia.
Baird told The Associated Press that she has been working on these issues for years, though her message is now amplified with the additional voices of her Grammy-winning children.
“People need food. People need food every day and our climate is really in trouble and we've got to address our food systems,” Baird said. “As we work on our larger goals, we have these beautiful daily wins where we get to support people in just their struggle to just survive.”
The Atlanta-based nonprofit Captain Planet Foundation works with young people on environmental issues around the world, supporting school gardens and other initiatives. More than 1.7 million children have participated in programs. The foundation was formed in 1991 and co-founded by media mogul Ted Turner.
“I really admire this organization, Captain Planet, and I really appreciate their shining a light on what we do at Support + Feed — and to me that's really what matters,” Baird said.
