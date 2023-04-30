X

Maggi gets 1st big league hit, RBI after 13 years in minors

Drew Maggi got his first major league hit, three days after making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates following 13 years in the minor leagues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drew Maggi got his first major league hit Saturday night, three days after making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates following 13 years in the minor leagues.

The 34-year-old lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates' lead to 13-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Maggi stayed in the game at third base.

Fans at Nationals Park chanted Maggi's name during and after the at-bat and again when he came off the field at the end of the half inning.

Maggi played in 1,154 games in the minors, making 4,494 plate appearances. He was called up last weekend from Double-A Altoona when outfielder Bryan Reynolds went on the bereavement list and debuted to a standing ovation when he pinch hit Wednesday night in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He struck out in his debut, then grounded out, fouled out and flied out in his first start on Thursday.

Maggi was optioned to Altoona on Saturday morning and was appointed Pittsburgh’s 27th man for the doubleheader, necessitated by Friday's rainout.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

