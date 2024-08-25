Madueke responds to boos over Instagram post by scoring hat trick as Chelsea routs Wolves 6-2

After being constantly booed by the home crowd for a disparaging social media post about Wolverhampton, Noni Madueke responded with a second-half hat trick to give Chelsea its first Premier League win under manager Enzo Maresca.

Madueke netted three goals in a 14-minute span — all of them assisted by Cole Palmer — to spark a 6-2 win over Wolves on Sunday that at times had the same kind of chaotic feel that envelops most things at Chelsea these days. But the emphatic second-half performance also indicated that Maresca may already be figuring out how to get the best out of the wealth of attacking talent at his disposal.

Madueke's hat trick capped a day where he had already drawn headlines for an Instagram post that used an expletive to describe “everything about this place” after Chelsea arrived in Wolverhampton. While he later deleted the post, Wolves fans let him know they didn't appreciate the sentiment and booed him every time they got the chance.