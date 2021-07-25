Madrid's Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

“Today, in these times of pandemic, in a city that has suffered enormously for the past 15 months, we have a reason to celebrate with the first world heritage site in Spain’s capital,” said Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The site is number 49 for Spain on the UNESCO list.

Also on Sunday, the committee added China’s Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan, India’s Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, and the Trans-Iranian railway to the World Heritage list.

World Heritage sites can be examples of outstanding natural beauty or manmade buildings. The sites can be important geologically or ecologically, or they can be key for human culture and tradition.

A statue of Spanish painter Diego Velazquez outside the Prado Museum in the Paseo del Prado boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

People row pleasure boats in the lake in front of the monument to King Alfonso XII in the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 23, 2021.