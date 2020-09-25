Madrid resists government pressure to extend soft lockdown

Saying that “shortcuts are not valid,” Illa told reporters: ”I don't want to hide that very tough, complicated weeks are ahead of us, but we are going to succeed if we do what we need to do."

The limitations in Madrid have been protested by locals who claim that they are being targeted because they live in poor neighborhoods with denser population and worse infrastructure than more affluent areas, and where more people use public transportation to get to work.

Politicians at both national and regional levels have been at odds over the response since the first day of the pandemic, although they recently agreed to negotiate a coordinated response to the worrying outbreaks in Madrid. The truce lasted less than a week, with Friday's competing press conferences conveying a message of disagreement and political blame-exchange.

Antonio Zapatero, deputy health chief of the Madrid region, said that he wanted to continue working with the central government to contain the outbreaks but that more time was needed to see if the current restrictions are having any effect.

“What we do, we do it based on technical criteria,” Zapatero said, adding that “If decisions need to be taken, Madrid will take them.”

Both officials, Zapatero and Illa, agreed on recommending all citizens stay at home as much as possible, even for work, and limiting trips out to those that are really necessary.

Spain is fighting a cumulative coronavirus caseload over 700,000 with the worry focusing in Madrid and its surrounding region, where more than one third of the new infections are happening. The total death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 31,118 on Thursday. Because of limited testing and missed cases, among other factors, the figures don’t capture the true extent of the damage wrought by the virus.

Similarly to the UK, Spain struggled earlier this year to implement an effective "find, test, trace, isolate and support system" before the return to activity following the first wave of the pandemic, a team of experts who compared the strategies of rolling back lockdowns in nine Asian and European countries found in an article published this week in the medical journal The Lancet.

Residents of restricted mobility areas in Madrid due to the coronavirus outbreak gather during a protest to demand more resources for public health system and against social unequality in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas, Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The regional government is set to announce Friday new restrictions in Madrid, where gatherings are limited to a maximum of 6 people and more than 850,000 residents have been partially locked down this week. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Residents of restricted mobility areas in Madrid due to the coronavirus outbreak gather during a protest to demand more resources for public health system and against social unequality in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas, Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The regional government is set to announce Friday new restrictions in Madrid, where gatherings are limited to a maximum of 6 people and more than 850,000 residents have been partially locked down this week. The text reads in Spanish "public health & education". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Elders wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sit on a park in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Madrid is poised to extend its restrictions on movement to more neighborhoods, due to a surge in new cases in other districts and despite an outcry from residents over discrimination. Police on Monday deployed to 37 working-class neighborhoods that have seen 14-day transmission rates above 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

View of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Madrid is poised to extend its restrictions on movement to more neighborhoods, due to a surge in new cases in other districts and despite an outcry from residents over discrimination. Police on Monday deployed to 37 working-class neighborhoods that have seen 14-day transmission rates above 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue