X
Dark Mode Toggle

Madonna's older brother has died at age 66, family says

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A family member says Madonna’s eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died

Madonna’s eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday. He was 66.

The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry wrote in the caption of a black and white portrait.

“Anthony was a complex character; and God knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," the post said.

No details about the death were provided. Public records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up.

National news media in recent years reported that Ciccone had spent some time living on the streets and at a rehabilitation facility. Henry's post announcing Ciccone's death nodded to difficulties, saying “trouble fades,” family remains, with “hands reached” across the table.

Madonna liked the Instagram post, but the pop music star did not comment on it.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking more information to two of Madonna's representatives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braden Shewmake’s newborn son gives him perspective on baseball
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Young's buzzer-beating jumper lifts Hawks past Nets 129-127
10m ago
Chris Kirk, after 8-year wait, wins the Honda Classic
19m ago
Union Pacific will replace rail CEO amid hedge fund pressure
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever’ top NAACP Image Awards
18h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top