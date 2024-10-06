Nation & World News

Madonna’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at 63

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died
FILE - Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna and author of "Life With My Sister Madonna," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Friday, August 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna and author of "Life With My Sister Madonna," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Friday, August 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.

Ciccone died Friday in Michigan, his representative Brad Taylor told The Associated Press Sunday. He had cancer.

A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister’s rise in pop stardom in the 1980s, appearing in music videos like “Lucky Star,” art directing her Blond Ambition World Tour and serving as tour director for The Girlie Show tour. He also directed music videos for Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called “Life with My Sister Madonna” in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her. For two decades, he was by her side, choreographing, directing, dressing and helping his sister. He also interior designed her homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said that it was a bit like a marriage at times.

“It was a double-edged sword,” he told Good Morning America in 2008. “Nobody was chaining me down to make — to stay.”

The book, and his no-filter descriptions of the exploits of his sister’s famous circle, took its toll on some of his Hollywood friendships too. Several years later, in 2012, around the launch of a shoe collection he designed, he told The Standard that he and his sister were “on a perfectly personable level” and in contact.

“I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way,” he said.

In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to be closer to family. In 2016, Ciccone married Ray Thacker, a British actor, who was by his side when he died.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Italian family believes painting found in a dump in 1960s is a Picasso and seeks...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photos: A visual look at Trump's return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israel strikes Gaza and southern Beirut as attacks intensify3m ago
Coco Gauff wins China Open final in straight sets, Sinner and Alcaraz advance in Shanghai3m ago
Jets' Aaron Rodgers becomes the 9th NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship