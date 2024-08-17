Madonna will fund a youth art project to celebrate her 66th birthday

ROME (AP) — Madonna will fund an artistic project involving youths, she announced during her 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii.

While touring the Pompeii archeological park Friday with its director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the American pop star met a group of teenagers involved in "Sogno di Volare," or "Dream of Flying."

As part of the project now in its fourth year, hundreds of young artists perform re-adapted comedies by Aristophanes, starting from Pompeii’s amphitheater, Teatro Grande, and then touring other Italian theaters. Madonna announced she would fund “Dream of Flying" for one year — about 250,000 euros ($275,000).