Nation & World News

Madonna will fund a youth art project to celebrate her 66th birthday

Madonna has celebrated her 66th birthday with a private evening tour of the famed Italian archaeological site at Pompeii
FILE - Madonna performs in the final show of her The Celebration Tour, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024. Madonna will celebrate her 66th birthday with a private evening tour of the famed Italian archaeological site at Pompeii, officials said. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Madonna performs in the final show of her The Celebration Tour, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024. Madonna will celebrate her 66th birthday with a private evening tour of the famed Italian archaeological site at Pompeii, officials said. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)
5 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Madonna will fund an artistic project involving youths, she announced during her 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii.

While touring the Pompeii archeological park Friday with its director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the American pop star met a group of teenagers involved in "Sogno di Volare," or "Dream of Flying."

As part of the project now in its fourth year, hundreds of young artists perform re-adapted comedies by Aristophanes, starting from Pompeii’s amphitheater, Teatro Grande, and then touring other Italian theaters. Madonna announced she would fund “Dream of Flying" for one year — about 250,000 euros ($275,000).

“This project generously supported by Madonna is strategic for Pompeii, because it is directed to the people who live in this marvelous and complex territory, in particular youths,” said Zuchtriegel. He noted that many of the kids involved live in poor southern towns where rates of school dropout and unemployment are higher.

Zuchtriegel announced that the show financed by Madonna’s foundation will be on stage at Pompeii’s Teatro Grande in May 2025.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Peter Sellars' staging of Prokofiev’s `The Gambler' is Salzburg Festival's latest offbeat...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Disney thrills fans at D23 with 'Incredibles 3' announcement, footage from 'Moana 2'
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alyssa Milano to make her Broadway debut in the razzle-dazzle musical 'Chicago' this fall
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Spain to investigate unauthorized Katy Perry music video in a protected natural area
The Latest
Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda as a category 1 storm17m ago
A woman and her 2 children are among 10 killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon27m ago
Aid groups in Gaza aim to avert a polio outbreak with a surge of vaccinations1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement