Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about herself

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that the studio is developing an untitled film about the pop star that Madonna will direct and co-write with “Juno” scribe Diablo Cody. Madonna said she wants the film to convey “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music," said Madonna in a statement. "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”