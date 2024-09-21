Nation & World News

Madonna makes veiled entrance to Dolce&Gabbana for show celebrating her 1990s heyday

Madonna has attempted a semi-stealth entrance to the Dolce & Gabbana runway show draped in a black veil for a runway show referencing her 1990s heyday and celebrating the cone bra
Madonna stands at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Madonna stands at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — Celebrities swarmed Milan Fashion Week on the last big day of runway shows on Saturday, sending crowds of adoring fans from venue to venue.

Madonna sat in a front-row seat at Dolce & Gabbana, along with Naomi Campbell and Victoria De Angelis of Maneskin. Her bandmate, Maneskin frontman Damiano David, showed up at Diesel, one of the season's hottest tickets, across town.

Highlights from Milan Fashion Week's mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer on Saturday.

Dolce & Gabbana Celebrate Madonna

Madonna attempted a semi-stealth entrance to the Dolce & Gabbana runway show draped in a black veil for a runway show referencing her 1990s heyday and celebrating the cone bra.

Models in bleach-blonde wigs strutted in Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s signature corsets and fitted jackets, each featuring the aggressively feminine cone bra, in a collection that notes said “pays homage to an ironic and powerful female figure.”

Madonna wasn't cited specifically, but the stars of the Milan designers and pop star have been aligned ever since they made costumes for her 1993 Girlie Show tour. The tour promoted Madonna's “Erotica” album launched alongside her taboo-breaking coffee table book, “Sex.”

The collection, dubbed “Italian Beauty,” perfectly captured that moment in time. Cone bras peeked out of cropped jackets with a pencil skirt, garters swung from corsets and coats sculpted the body. Floral prints returned, accenting a color scheme of black, nude, red and white. Oversized cross earrings accented the looks. Heels were unapologetically high.

After taking their bows, the designers walked down the runway to greet their guest of honor. Madonna, still covered by the Chantilly long lace veil fastened by a gold and crystal crown, stood to embrace them both.

Madonna stands at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italian designers Stefano Gabbana, centre, and Domenico Dolce talks with Madonna at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italian designers Stefano Gabbana, centre, and Domenico Dolce, right, with Madonna at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italian designers Stefano Gabbana, right, and Domenico Dolce, centre, hug Madonna at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gucci touts 'casual grandeur,' Tod's focuses on Artisanal Intelligence and Versace plays...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Milan Fashion Week opens with light, ethereal yet grounded looks from Fendi, Ferretti and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Licari/Invision/AP

This fund has launched some of the biggest names in fashion. It's marking 20 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin debuts on 'Dancing with the Stars' — with a sparkly ankle...
The Latest
Seal pup once rescued on a British beach hits the big 5-0. Sheba may be the oldest seal...7m ago
Secret Service’s next challenge: Keeping scores of world leaders safe at the UN General...13m ago
Zelenskyy hopes for quick US action as more arms depots are hit in Russia21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters