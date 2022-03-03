Madness arrives in 1st round of the Big South Tournament

The Big South's big day began with North Carolina A&T beating Radford 78-71 in overtime. The Aggies recovered in the extra session after blowing a 14-point halftime lead.

Next up was 12th-seeded Charleston Southern, which beat fifth-seeded UNC Asheville 79-78 when Taje' Kelly made a putback at the buzzer.

High Point then beat Hampton 84-77 in overtime.

In the final game of the night, Campbell trailed by one near the end of the second OT when Stajcic made a 3-pointer while being fouled. He added the free throw for a 75-72 win.

The Big South quarterfinals are Friday.

