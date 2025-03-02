Madison, Chalamet, Deadwyler and more: The Oscars red carpet is sure to include some stunners

The 97th Oscars come less than two months after the devastating Los Angeles fires subdued carpet dressing for a time. As the city moves into rebuild mode, stars have been upping their fashion games heading into the biggest awards night of the season.

Some are notable for playing it glam but safe.

Like Margot Robbie’s Barbie pink, Grande has been mostly sticking to a far paler hue, her signature and an homage to her “Wicked” good witch, Glinda. Castmate and carpet bestie Erivo has always taken fashion risks. She ditched her Elphaba black for last week’s Screen Actors Guild awards, opting for a silver Givenchy look with a high shaggy collar worthy of her bad witch role.

Chalamet has been all over the place on carpet dressing as he navigates his Bob Dylan attention from “A Complete Unknown.” At the SAGs, he married a bright brat green button-up shirt from Chrome Hearts with a shiny black leather suit and a bolo tie as he continues to channel the real-life icon he plays.

Deadwyler is a risk-taker, too. She wore a bright red strapless 3D structured tiered gown from Louis Vuitton at the SAGs.

Some planning to attend as nominees and presenters have generated fashion buzz for different reasons. Jeremy Strong wore a mint green velvet Loro Piana suit with a bucket hat in the same color to the Golden Globes. His white turtleneck topped it all off. He’s nominated for supporting actor at the Oscars.

At the SAGs, strong wore a different shade of green. It was a dusty green for a custom Haans Nicholas Mott suit with satin shawl lapels. He wore it with a bowtie.

Madison, a new fashion darling, was among several stars to go vintage at the recent dinner for Oscar nominees. The star of “Anora” wore a dark blue velvet gown by Bill Blass from 1987. She collected a BAFTA award earlier this month in a custom Prada in ivory, accessorizing with a long matching stole and a vintage Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

She also went Hollywood bombshell at the SAGs with a strapless silver Louis Vuitton look with a large pleated bow at the waist. She’s been working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has dressed Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, among many other celebs.

How to watch the Oscars red carpet

How can I watch the red carpet?

Oscar nominees and winners from past, present and future pose and mingle ahead of the ceremony.

The Associated Press will have a livestream of stars' arrivals available on APNews.com and YouTube now.

E! will kick off its show, “Live From E!: The Oscars,” beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

ABC will begin its red carpet pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, live on air and streaming on Hulu.

___

For full coverage of this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP