Madagascar police fire on mob attacking station; 11 killed

A crowd of about 300 to 400 angry residents gathered at the police station demanding the release of the four suspects so the crowd could deal with them. Police refused and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. When the mob kept advancing on the station, police opened fire.

“The gendarmes tried everything to avoid a confrontation or violence. They set up a security perimeter around the gendarmerie barracks and they told the crowd that we could talk to prevent bloodshed," Gen. Andry Rakotondrazaka, commander of the national gendarmerie, said later Monday.