Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.
The parade organizers recognized that reality, including representatives of some of the New York City parades that hadn't been able to happen — the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade and NYC Pride March.
Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, no crowds of onlookers were allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
The Santa Claus float that is part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
A large balloon appears through a narrow passageway from a street adjacent to the parade route during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
The Boss Baby balloon, viewed from a barricade two blocks away, makes an appearance during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
People watch the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from about two blocks away in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
West 34th Street is blocked to pedestrians and traffic as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway about a block west in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
The characters Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are helped from their float at the end of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
People attempt to take photos as the last floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade move away in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
A New York City police officer takes a photo for a passerby as the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves along a few blocks away in the background, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle
