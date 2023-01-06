Macy's tempers holiday sales outlook

The New York-based department store chain, which also operates upscale Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, said Friday that sales for the November-to-January period will fall in the low end to midpoint of its expected range of $8.16 billion to $8.4 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the period should meet the projected range of $1.47 to $1.67, Macy's said.

“Based on current macro-economic indicators and our proprietary credit card data, we believe the consumer will continue to be pressured in 2023, particularly in the first half, and have planned inventory mix and depth of initial buys accordingly, " said Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette in a statement.