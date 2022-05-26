Macy's raises annual profit outlook on strong Q1 results

“While macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending increased during the quarter, our customers continued to shop," said Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette in a statement. “We saw a notable shift back to occasion-based apparel and in-store shopping, as well as continued strength in sales of luxury goods. “

Earlier this year, the New York company said that it would not spin off its ecommerce division from its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, rejecting a push from activist investor Jana to separate the businesses to create better value, similar to what Saks Fifth Avenue did early last year. The decision followed a comprehensive review, Macy’s said.

Macy's said that it earned $286 million, or 98 cents per share, for the three-month period ended April 30. That compares with $103 million, or 32 cents per share, for the year-ago period. Sales rose 13.5% to $5.35 billion from $4.71 billion.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 12.4% for the quarter. The figure includes business from licensed owned businesses like cosmetics.

Online sales rose 2%.

The company's shares rose $2.90, or a little over 15% to $22.11 in premarket trading.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio