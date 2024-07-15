Nation & World News

Macy's ends takeover talks with Arkhouse and Brigade citing lack of certainty over financing

Macy’s is cutting of talks with Arkhouse and Brigade, citing the lack of certain financing
FILE - Cars are parked in front of a Macy's store at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Ill., June 3, 2024. Macy’s Inc. said Monday, July 15, it will no longer pursue merger talks with Arkhouse and Brigade, citing the lack of certain financing. In March Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their offer to acquire Macy’s in a deal then valued at $6.6 billion, or $24 per share cash, up from a earlier offer of $21 per share. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cars are parked in front of a Macy's store at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Ill., June 3, 2024. Macy’s Inc. said Monday, July 15, it will no longer pursue merger talks with Arkhouse and Brigade, citing the lack of certain financing. In March Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their offer to acquire Macy’s in a deal then valued at $6.6 billion, or $24 per share cash, up from a earlier offer of $21 per share. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Macy's is terminating its monthslong buyout talks with two investment firms, citing a substandard offer and the lack of certainty over financing.

In announcing the end of negotiations on Monday, Macy’s alleged that Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management did not meet its request for information by a June 25 deadline, including the highest purchase price they were prepared to pay and details about how the revised deal would be financed.

Instead of delivering an “actionable proposal," Macy’s said Arkhouse and Brigade on June 26 — one day past the deadline — submitted what the suitors called a “check-in” letter expressing an interest in acquiring all of Macy’s outstanding shares for $24.80 in cash. Macy’s said that offer was within a range that its board had previously told Arkhouse and Brigade was “not compelling.”

Macy’s shares tumbled 14.5% to $16.33 per share Monday.

“Other than seeking to monetize Macy’s real estate assets for short term gain, neither party brought any long-term value to the table,” Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData, said of Arkhouse and Brigade. “Indeed, many of the activist investor proposals would have significantly weakened Macy’s and hampered its ability to survive as a retail operation.”

In April, Macy’s named two independent directors to its board that were pushed by activist investor Arkhouse, ending a proxy fight that aimed to replace most of the board and to acquire the iconic chain.

In March, Arkhouse and Brigade had raised their offer to acquire Macy's in a deal then valued at $6.6 billion, or $24 per share cash, up from a earlier offer of $21 per share.

Macy's said Monday it will focus on its own turnaround efforts. That previously unveiled plan includes closing 150 Macy's stores over the next three years and upgrading the remaining 350 stores.

The overhaul includes adding more salespeople to fitting areas and shoe departments. It's also pivoting more to luxury sales, which have held up better overall. Macy's said it will open 15 higher end Bloomingdale's stores and 30 luxury Bluemercury cosmetics locations to cater to customers seeking higher end services and goods.

The iconic New York department store chain is also accelerating the expansion of its new, small-format stores, opening 30 small-format locations through the fall of 2025. Macy's believes the smaller stores are more convenient for customers.

For its most recent quarter, Macy’s in May said its turnaround efforts were beginning to yield results. The company reported sales and profits that fell, but it beat Wall Street expectations and raised its annual outlook.

Macy's reported earnings of $62 million, or 22 cents per share for the quarter ended May 4. That compares with $155 million, or 56 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted per share earnings were 27 cents, or 11 cents better than Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue dipped 2.7% to $4.85 billion, but that also topped analyst projections of $4.82 billion.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta home sales slow in June, affordable homes hard to find

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Latest: RNC set to begin in the aftermath of Trump assassination attempt
5m ago
Trump's vice presidential choice takes on an additional significance in shooting's...
12m ago
Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon that could be used to shelter future...
15m ago
Featured

The Trump criminal cases: How they compare
UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee