Macy's closes out a horrendous year with hope for 2021

Shares rose more than 3% before the opening bell Tuesday with Macy's predicting sales of up to $20.75 billion this year, far exceeding the roughly $17 billion that Wall Street had been projecting. Macy's also expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of 40 cents to 90 cents for the year, much better than the $2.92 loss that analysts forecast, according to FactSet.

“Macy’s, Inc. anticipates 2021 as a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth, " the department store said in its release.