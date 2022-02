Macron's government seeks to reshape Islam in France

It replaces the French Council of Muslim Faith, a group set up in 2003 by former President Nicolas Sarkozy, then interior minister. The Council served as an interlocutor between the government and religious leaders.

“We must turn the page," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at the forum's inaugural meeting Saturday at The Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris. “We are restarting relations between the state and the faith ... (based on) a new form of dialogue that will be more open, more inclusive and more representative of Islam's diversity in France.”

Islam is the second religion in France, with no single leader and multiple strains represented, from moderate to Salafist with a rigorous interpretation of the religion to outright radical upstarts.

Macron's project includes measures like training imams in France instead of bringing them in from Turkey, Morocco or Algeria — a plan many in the Muslim community approve of. It also breaks the centralized leadership of clerics.

“A single representative of the Muslim faith, who is a master of all trades, no longer exists,” Darmanin said. Women and men “who draw their legitimacy from their work and expertise in a field” will engage in the dialogue with the state, he explained.

Muslims are divided over the project. Some believers visiting the Grand Mosque of Paris for Friday prayers cautiously welcomed the idea, while others worry it's going too far in trying to control their faith, or say that the government has singled out Islamic institutions but would not dare suggest such changes to Christian ones.

Hamoud ben Bouzid, a 51-year-old Parisian, was optimistic about Macron’s plan and his effort to include different voices from the Muslim community to show to the wider society its diversity. Members of the clergy “don’t speak for every Muslim citizen” of France, he said.

“We live in a secular country, so why not expand the forum and give voice to many more Muslims in France?” ben Bouzid said. “I would like Muslims to be heard as citizens in this country, not as Muslims. As full citizens.”

Muslims in France have long complained of discrimination in daily life, from being singled out by police for ID checks to discrimination in job searches. Whenever extremist violence hits, by foreign-born attackers or by French-born youth, France’s own Muslims come under suspicion and pressure to denounce violence.

Last year the French parliament approved a law to strengthen oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs. The government says it was needed to safeguard France from radical Islamists and to promote respect for secularism and women’s rights. The law has been used to shut down multiple mosques and community groups.

Nicolas Garriga in Paris contributed.

Caption FILE - Muslims pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Paris Mosque, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The French government on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, forged ahead with efforts to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism, introducing a new body made up of clergy and laymen — and women — to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption FILE - A view of the Paris Mosque is on Oct. 29, 2021. The French government on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, forged ahead with efforts to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism, introducing a new body made up of clergy and laymen — and women — to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption FILE - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin answers reporters before a meeting of EU's interior ministers, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Lille, northern France. The French government on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, forged ahead with efforts to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism, introducing a new body made up of clergy and laymen — and women — to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks to the journalists during the Islam de France forum (FORIF) at Palais Iena, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The French government on Saturday is introducing a new body meant to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism. It will include clergy and laypeople meant to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly

Caption French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin delivers a speech during the Islam de France forum (FORIF) at Palais Iena, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The French government on Saturday is introducing a new body meant to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism. It will include clergy and laypeople meant to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly

Caption French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin delivers a speech during the Islam de France forum (FORIF) at Palais Iena, in Paris, Saturday, Feb.5, 2022. The French government on Saturday is introducing a new body meant to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism. It will include clergy and laypeople meant to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly