Macron urges the French to give him a "strong majority"

“You’ve put the presidential majority ahead and I warmly thank you for that. But you’ve been even more numerous to express your doubts, your worries, your fears, either by abstaining or by choosing other candidates (from other political parties),” Macron acknowledged.

Sunday’s turnout reached a record low for a parliamentary election, with less than half of France’s 48.7 million voters casting ballots.

Macron’s party and its allies came out neck-and-neck with a new leftist coalition, composed of the hard-left, Socialists and Greens. At the national level, they both got close to 26% of the votes in the first round.

Macron’s candidates are projected to win in a greater number of districts than their leftist rivals, but they would get far fewer seats than five years ago.

France’s two-round voting system is complex and not proportionate to the nationwide support for a party.

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a statement on the tarmac in front of his presidential plane before his departure to visit French NATO troops stationed in Romania, at Paris-Orly airport in Orly, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Emmanuel Macron urged the French to give him a "strong majority" Sunday in the second, decisive round of nationwide parliamentary elections. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP) Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a statement on the tarmac in front of his presidential plane before his departure to visit French NATO troops stationed in Romania, at Paris-Orly airport in Orly, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Emmanuel Macron urged the French to give him a "strong majority" Sunday in the second, decisive round of nationwide parliamentary elections. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP) Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes

