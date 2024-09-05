Nation & World News

Macron names EU former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as France’s new prime minister

President Emmanuel Macron has named EU former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as France’s new prime minister after more than 50 days of caretaker government
File - Michel Barnier, supporter of conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse speaks during a campaign rally on Feb. 13, 2022 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron named the former EU Brexit negotiator as France's new prime minister on Thursday after more than 50 days of caretaker government. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

File - Michel Barnier, supporter of conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse speaks during a campaign rally on Feb. 13, 2022 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron named the former EU Brexit negotiator as France's new prime minister on Thursday after more than 50 days of caretaker government. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron named EU former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as France's new prime minister on Thursday after more than 50 days of caretaker government.

The appointment of the 73-year-old Barnier follows weeks of intense efforts by Macron and his aides to find a candidate who might be able to build loose groupings of backers in parliament and survive possible attempts by Macron’s opponents to quickly topple the new government that Barnier will now put together and lead.

A statement from Macron's office announcing Barnier's appointment said he'd been tasked “with forming a unifying government to serve the country and the French people.”

“This appointment comes after an unprecedented cycle of consultations during which, in accordance with his constitutional duty, the president ensured that the prime minister and the future government would meet the conditions to be as stable as possible and give themselves the chances of uniting as broadly as possible,” the statement said.

Barnier, a career politician proud of his humble roots in France’s Alpine region of Haute-Savoie, is no stranger to complex and difficult tasks: He was the European Union’s chief negotiator in the difficult talks with Britain over its Brexit departure from the bloc.

Barnier replaces Gabriel Attal, who resigned on July 16 following quick-fire legislative elections that produced a divided and hung parliament, plunging France into political turmoil.

But Macron kept Attal and his ministers on in a caretaker capacity, handling day-to-day affairs, so political instability wouldn’t overshadow the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Olympics, when France was in the global spotlight.

In political career over more than 50 years, Barnier has served as French foreign, European affairs, environment and agriculture minister — and twice as a European commissioner — but until now had never had a tilt at any leadership post, like that of president or prime minister.

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier address a media conference on Brexit negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels, on Dec. 24, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron named the former EU Brexit negotiator as France's new prime minister on Thursday after more than 50 days of caretaker government. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool, File)

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, whispers to European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as he visits the International Agriculture Fair, in Paris, France. President Emmanuel Macron named the former EU Brexit negotiator as France's new prime minister on Thursday after more than 50 days of caretaker government. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

