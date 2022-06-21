Macron holds postelection talks with French party leaders

Macron was also to meet with representatives of his own party and allied movements.

Talks were aiming at finding “potential constructive solutions” to the situation, according to Macron’s office.

Macron has not publicly commented on the elections’ results yet.

With the most seats at the National Assembly, Macron's government still has the ability to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators. To prevent potential deadlock, Macron's party and allies may try to negotiate on a case-by-case basis with lawmakers from the center-left and from the conservative party.