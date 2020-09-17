Macmillan CEO forced out over 'direction' of company

In 2017, PEN American honored Sargent for “his fierce advocacy for the right to publish and for serving as a defender of publishers’ and authors’ intellectual property rights.” A year later, Sargent insisted on publishing Comey's memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” even as he faced legal threats from the administration of President Donald Trump.

Over the summer, as Macmillan and other publishers faced criticism for lack of diversity, Sargent announced that he was stepping back from daily operations, saying “It is clear that we have to change who occupies the seats at the table when the important decisions are being made.” But Macmillan employees expressed surprise and dismay over Thursday's news, saying they had not sensed any tension between Sargent and Holtzbrinck.

Sargent will prepare to go at a time when Macmillan has rebounded from losses sustained during the early part of the pandemic; salaries were cut in the spring, but have been restored. In a weekly company memo dated Sept. 11 and shared with The Associated Press, Sargent acknowledged the challenges of publishing during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he was “full of optimism” about the fall.

"In closing this week, I note that it is 9/11 and it has been a half year since we left the office due to the pandemic," he wrote. “As the seasons, the years, and the decades scroll by, I marvel at our ability collectively, and your ability singularly, to handle adversity in all its forms. Bring on the Autumn!”