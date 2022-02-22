MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

Jennifer Sirangelo, the president and CEO of the council, said they received a call in December informing them the gift was coming their way. And the amount came as a surprise.

“When I heard the gift would be $50 million, I lost my breath and had to sit down,” Sirangelo said, adding it even brought a tear to her eye.

According to Sirangelo, the organization’s board has established a task force that will develop recommendations on how to best use the gift.

In the past two years, Scott has given more than $8 billion of her wealth, estimated by Forbes at $45.7 billion.

