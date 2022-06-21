ajc logo
X

Machado out of Padres lineup, not on IL with sprained ankle

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grabs his left ankle after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was called out on the play, was helped off the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grabs his left ankle after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was called out on the play, was helped off the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National & World News
By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
San Diego Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado wasn’t in the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle and acting manager Ryan Flaherty was optimistic his former teammate won’t need to go on the injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado wasn't in the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle and acting manager Ryan Flaherty was optimistic his former teammate won't need to go on the injured list.

“He's got some purple and blue in there but overall he's moving around pretty good and feels good,” Flaherty, who played with Machado in Baltimore, said Monday.

“He's not in the starting lineup tonight. Outside of that, I think there's there's pretty good optimism," he said.

Machado, who's having an MVP-caliber season, sprained his left ankle in the first inning Sunday at Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. He stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela and his cleats slipped across the top of the bag.

Machado fell to the ground and his left leg buckled beneath him. The third baseman was in pain, grimacing and clasping his hands around his lower left leg.

He was unable to put weight on the injured ankle and limped off the field with assistance from two team trainers.

“Manny's a quick healer,” said Flaherty, who is filling in while Bob Melvin remains in COVID-19 protocols. “He takes care of his body and he's got the ability to recover really quickly.”

The Padres opened a three-game home series against Arizona on Monday night after being swept at Colorado.

Machado is batting .328 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs. He has largely carried the Padres' offense in the absence of All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains out while rehabbing his surgically repaired left wrist. Machado has also played outstanding defense at third base.

The Padres entered the day one-half game behind the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after injuring his ankle while running out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after injuring his ankle while running out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after injuring his ankle while running out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grounds out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grounds out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grounds out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grips his left ankle after falling over first base while trying to beat out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was helped off the field and was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grips his left ankle after falling over first base while trying to beat out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was helped off the field and was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grips his left ankle after falling over first base while trying to beat out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was helped off the field and was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined ShapeCaption
San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Editors' Picks
Braves option RP Jesus Cruz, recall 1B Mike Ford9h ago
Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raul Gudino
4h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
8h ago
Dream bring back Maya Caldwell
6h ago
Dream bring back Maya Caldwell
6h ago
Landry Fields prepares to assume new role as Hawks’ general manager
5h ago
The Latest
Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
9m ago
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
13m ago
Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission
16m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top