Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clash with reported pro-Palestinian protesters at Ajax Europa League match

Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv have clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team’s home stadium in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team's home stadium in Amsterdam on Thursday night, media and officials said.

The clashes reportedly erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who had feared that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli soccer club.

Details were unclear, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that two planes be sent to the Dutch capital to bring the Israelis home.

“The Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist our citizens,” said a statement from his office.

It added that “the harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," and that Netanyahu "views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity." He demanded that the Dutch government take “vigorous and swift action" against those involved.

Israeli media reported that he called his Dutch counterpart about the clashes.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also condemned the violence in a post on the social media platform X.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries from the clashes outside the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the city's main arena and Ajax’s home stadium. Ajax won the Europa League match 5-0 after leading 3-0 at halftime.

