Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clash with reported pro-Palestinian protesters at Ajax Europa League match

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team's home stadium in Amsterdam on Thursday night, media and officials said.

The clashes reportedly erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who had feared that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli soccer club.

Details were unclear, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that two planes be sent to the Dutch capital to bring the Israelis home.