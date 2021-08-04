Macao orders closure of entertainment venues, mass-testing

Macao has reported only 59 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with no deaths.

The new cases have sparked concern about the economy of the city that is heavily reliant on tourism. It is the only Chinese city where casinos are legal. Since the pandemic began, casinos and hotels have been hit hard as travel restrictions led to a drastic reduction in the number of affluent visitors.

Authorities in nearby Hong Kong said they removed Macao from a travel program that exempts city arrivals from quarantine.