X
Dark Mode Toggle

Macao eases COVID mask mandate as virus situation stabilizes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ZEN SOO, Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Macao, the world's biggest gambling hub, is easing its requirements for people to wear masks that had lasted most of the COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG (AP) — Macao, the world’s biggest gambling hub, has eased its requirements for people to wear masks after mandating them for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, people no longer have to wear masks when outdoors, the statement by authorities in the Chinese territory said. They’ll still be required in places like elderly care homes and hospitals and on public transit, but indoor venues such as casinos have the discretion to decide themselves whether to require masks.

The statement said the policy was eased because the virus situation in Macao “has continuously remained stable for the past two months.”

In neighboring Hong Kong, authorities last week extended its mandate until March 8 to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses in cold weather, although they have signaled they may ease the requirements soon. Violators of the mandate requiring masks be worn in indoor and outdoor public areas can be fined 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($637) on the spot.

Both territories had followed China’s “zero-COVID” strategy using travel restrictions and quarantines to try to stamp out the virus for much of the pandemic. The strategy was abandoned late last year as more virulent viral strains spread.

Both cities later reopened to tourists, and China on Jan. 8 dropped mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach4h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter’s Maranatha church ponders future as membership shrinks
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Asian shares track Wall Street decline on hot economic data
20m ago
‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim future
24m ago
DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
46m ago
Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black television reporter, dead at 83
14h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top