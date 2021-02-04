'Ma Rainey,' 'Minari' and Boseman lead SAG nominations

That field of ensemble nominees left out a pair of frontrunners in David Fincher’s golden-age Hollywood drama “Mank” (which led the Globes with six nominations) and Chloe Zhao’s Western road movie “Nomadland.” The stars of each — Gary Oldman in “Mank,” Frances McDormand in “Nomadland” — were both nominated by the actors guild.

Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” but also his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.”

In an already recurring theme for a movie year in which many theaters were close, Netflix led all studios. It accounted for 30 nominees in all, about triple the closest competitor.

The SAG Awards will be held almost three months later this year, on April 4. After postponing due to the pandemic to March 14, the SAGs again moved when the Grammy Awards also took that date. The Oscars won't be held until April 28. Nominees, to be announced March 15, are still more than five weeks away.

