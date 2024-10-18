Nation & World News

Lynx force Game 5 of WNBA Finals on Carleton's free throws to beat Liberty 82-80

Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, beating the New York Liberty 82-80
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) reacts to a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) reacts to a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, beating the New York Liberty 82-80 on Friday night.

The teams will meet Sunday night in New York in the first Game 5 of the Finals since 2019, when Washington topped Connecticut.

Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Courtney Williams added 15 for Minnesota, which forced Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu into poor shooting nights. Ionescu's heave at the buzzer didn't hit the rim.

Unlike the first three games of the series, when one of the teams built a double-digit lead, this one was tight throughout. There were 14 lead changes and 13 ties, and neither team led by more than six.

With the game tied at 80-all with 18 seconds left, Williams dribbled to run the clock down and missed a jumper with a few seconds left. Carleton got the rebound in the lane and was fouled by Ionescu.

She calmly made both free throws, and Ionescu was unable to duplicate her heroics in Game 3, when she made a 28-footer with 1 second left to give the Liberty a 2-1 series lead.

Jonquel Jones had 21 points and Leonie Fiebich scored 19 for New York. Stewart, who scored 30 points in Game 3, had 11 points on 5-of-20 shooting, and Ionescu was 5 of 16 from the floor and scored 10.

Minnesota stands one victory away from a record fifth WNBA title, which would break a tie with the Houston Comets and Seattle Storm. The Liberty are looking for their first title and have lost in the Finals five times. The team was one of the original eight franchises when the league began in 1997 and is the only one left of that group not to have won it all.

New York lost to Las Vegas in last season's Finals. Friday night marked the one-year anniversary of the Game 4 clincher last season for the Aces.

The Lynx reached the Finals for the first time since 2017, when they won the last of four championships in seven years.

Minnesota built a 77-72 lead with 3:14 left before New York scored eight of the next 11 points, including a three-point play by Jones with 1:10 left that tied it at 80.

Both teams had chances before Carleton’s free throws. McBride missed a layup with 56 seconds left, but the Lynx forced a shot-clock violation on the other end when Stewart’s shot in the lane missed with 18 seconds left.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after missing a shot at the buzzer, as Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrates during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 82-80, forcing a Game 5 in the series. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) moves the ball under pressure from New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrates with forward Napheesa Collier (24) after scoring a basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) reaches in against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts in the final minute against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 82-80, forcing a Game 5 in the series. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket towards Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) shoots against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket abasing Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after missing a basket against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) shoots against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drives to the basket against Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Breanna Stewart helps New York even WNBA Finals series as Liberty beat Lynx 80-66 in Game...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ionescu's 3-pointer with 1 second left gives Liberty 80-77 win over Lynx and 2-1 lead in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Liberty hope their last-second shot provides a new outcome, a WNBA title, rather than...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Clark first rookie to make All-WNBA 1st team since 2008, joined by unanimous choices...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers' Jack Flaherty flops in 2nd NLCS outing vs. Mets, who force Game 6 in Los Angeles11m ago
Taylor Pendrith avoids biggest wind and stays in front in Las Vegas with a long day ahead17m ago
Cuba’s grid goes offline with massive blackout after a major power plant fails20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT