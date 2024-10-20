Lynx and Liberty ready for winner-take-all Game 5 of WNBA Finals with history on line for both teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA Finals have come down to a winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday night with both New York and Minnesota looking to make history.

The Liberty are looking for their first title having lost in the Finals five times. The team was one of the original eight franchises when the league began in 1997 and is the only one left of that group not to have won it all. A win by the Lynx would give them five championships and break a tie with Seattle and Houston for the most in WNBA history.

This is the first time since 2019 that the WNBA Finals have gone the distance. Since the league switched to a best-of-five format in 2005, seven other series have gone to a Game 5 and the home team has won five of those contests, including in 2019.