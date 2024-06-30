Lyles wins 200 meters to keep hope of Olympic sprint double alive for Paris

Nation & World News

Noah Lyles kept his hopes for the sprint double at the Olympics alive Saturday night, coming from behind to win the 200 meters at the U.S. track trials in 19.53 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year
Noah Lyles wins a heat men's 200-meter semi-finals during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 28, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles kept his hopes for the sprint double at the Olympics alive Saturday night, coming from behind to win the 200 meters at the U.S. track trials in 19.53 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

Lyles added the 200, his signature race and the distance at which he is a three-time world champion, to the 100 he won last weekend.

It was no blowout, as Lyles had to race to the line to pass Kenny Bednarek with about 10 meters left and beat him by .06 seconds. Erriyon Knighton, racing for the first time this year at trials after being cleared after an investigation about eating drug-tainted meat, finished third and made his second Olympic team.

Lyles' 19.53 broke an Olympic trials record of 19.66 held by Michael Johnson since 1996.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

