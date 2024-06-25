Lyles and Snoop help NBC post best track trials ratings in 12 years

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The combination of Noah Lyles, Snoop Dogg and 16-year-old Quincy Wilson running for a spot in the Olympics lifted NBC to its largest audience for the U.S. track trials since 2012, according to Nielsen.

Viewership for the Sunday night presentation of the trials peaked at 5.7 million viewers at around the time Lyles was stepping on the track for his victory in the 100-meter final.

On Saturday night, the show highlighted by Sha'Carri Richardson's victory in the 100 averaged 4.1 million viewers, which marked a 41% increase over the same Saturday night for the 2021 trials.