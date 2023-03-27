Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses

In a research note, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives described Lyft's past six months as a "train wreck" that dictated a change in command. He said Risher had so much work in front of him that Lyft might eventually explore a sale. A deal wouldn't cost as much as it would have a few years ago, given Lyft's current market value has fallen below $4 billion, down from about $14 billion at the end of 2019.

In a prepared statement, Risher said he was “gobsmacked” when he was first approached about becoming Lyft’s CEO and is now “prepared to take this business to new levels of success.”

Hired as Amazon's 37th employee, Risher proved so instrumental to the Seattle company that when he left its founder, Jeff Bezos, posted a thank you note crediting Risher for helping to create a business that "is all about: working hard, having fun, making history."

With consumers curtailing e-commerce shopping following the pandemic, Amazon has announced 27,000 layoffs since late last year.

Risker had been running a San Francisco nonprofit called Worldreader focused on helping young children to read.

Uber, also based in San Francisco, went through a far more tumultuous change in leadership in 2017 when its co-founder Travis Kalanick was forced out in a high-profile power struggle that was dramatized last year in a TV series on Showtime. Uber is now run by Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been trying to turn the company into the transportation equivalent of Amazon.