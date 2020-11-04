Luxury vehicles, booming sales in China boost BMW profits

Operating margins on sales came in at 9.4%, a key financial figure that shows how much the company is making per car. That was better than the 8.4% recorded a year earlier before the pandemic.

The company reduced both research and development spending and capital expenditure on plants and equipment during the quarter, but said spending on new technology remained at a high level, including for future electrified models. The auto industry is facing pressure from long-term change such as government regulation in Europe and China requiring more zero local emission electric cars to fight pollution and global warming, and from a move toward digital services.

Munich-based BMW said it planned to spend more than 30 billion euros on research and development by 2025.

BMW kept its earnings forecast for the full year, saying it assumes demand in key markets will be significantly reduced by the pandemic and that full-year profits will be “significantly lower” than in 2019 in light of the pandemic. It said the forecast excluded another severe worsening of the pandemic. The company said the level of risk from the pandemic “is assessed as high," adding that “the pandemic is now clearly regaining momentum.” It said the company was “well prepared to act swiftly and decisively.”

BMW shares were down 1.8% in midday trading in Europe.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, visitors gather near a BMW M8 model on display at the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China. German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17% to 1.81 billion euros ($2.22 billion) as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten the bottom line. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong