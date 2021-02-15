Luxury car brand Jaguar to go all-electric by 2025

“We have all the ingredients at our disposal to reimagine the business and the experiences our customers seek, to reimagine to benchmark of luxury," Bollore said.

The move was welcomed by British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as “a huge step for British car manufacturing."

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the British car industry's lobby group, said the announcement represents “an injection of confidence” into the sector, which has suffered over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Its roadmap to a future that is built around sustainability, with electrified and hydrogen models as well as investment in connected and digital technologies, aligns with government ambition and increasing consumer expectations," said the SMMT's chief executive, Mike Hawes.

However, he said the U.K. will need to improve its competitiveness in light of the “fierce” global competition going on in the shift to electric cars, not least from the likes of Tesla.

“Government must ensure advanced manufacturing has its full support, with a policy framework and plan for growth that reduces costs, accelerates domestic battery production and electrified supply chains, and incentivises R&D and skills development," he said.