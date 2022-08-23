BreakingNews
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
ajc logo
X

Luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion found in southern Israel

Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

National & World News
By EMILY ROSE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Israeli archaeologists say they've unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in the country's desert south

JERUSALEM (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday.

The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century, the authority said.

The luxury home is built around a courtyard and features four wings with several rooms for its residents. One lavish section features a marble hallway with stone floors and elaborate wall decorations. Archaeologists also found shards of decorated glass serving dishes.

Underneath the courtyard, archaeologists were surprised to discover subterranean vaults made of stone, which they believe were used to store items at cooler temperatures away from the scorching desert sun. The vaults appear to be carefully constructed and sturdy enough to allow people to move between them underground. An opening from the vaulted rooms also leads to a cistern where residents could access cool drinking water.

Experts say the mansion's owners likely lived a life of prosperity and had plenty to go around.

“The luxurious estate and the unique impressive underground vaults are evidence of the owners’ means," said the excavation directors in a statement. “Their high status and wealth allowed them to build a luxurious mansion that served as a residence and for entertaining.”

Combined ShapeCaption
A man stands at the edge of a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

A man stands at the edge of a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A man stands at the edge of a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker is seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

A worker is seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker is seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
An artifact is displayed from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

An artifact is displayed from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
An artifact is displayed from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman holds a vessel from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

A woman holds a vessel from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman holds a vessel from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
An artifact is displayed from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

An artifact is displayed from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
An artifact is displayed from a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers are seen on a 1,200-year-old rural estate discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

A general view of a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of a 1,200-year-old rural estate, discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority during expansion of the town of Rahat, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Located in Israel's south near the Bedouin town of Rahat, the building dates back back to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th centuries. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Editors' Picks
Class A blog: Top-10s in both divisions feature scattered upsets 1h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
44m ago
Possible election takeover in Fulton delayed until after midterms
13h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
4m ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
4m ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
20h ago
The Latest
Macy's cuts outlook with inflation, and inventory, elevated
11m ago
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
15m ago
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
17m ago
Featured
Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, August 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
15h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Jake Odorizzi bounces back, Michael Harris homers in Braves’ win
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top