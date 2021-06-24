Luxembourg's leader fears for minors over Hungary LGBT law

Bettel, who married his husband six years ago, believes that’s out of touch with reality.

“The most difficult thing for me was to accept myself when I realized that I was in love with this person of my sex, it was hard to say to my parents, hard to say to my family,” Bettel said. “I see how many young people kill themselves because they do not accept that.”

Bettel complained bitterly about the mixing of “pedophilia, of homosexuality, of pornography.”

“I was young, I was a homosexual. I am a homosexual. I am not so young now, but I do not consider myself to be a danger,” the 48-year-old former TV talk-show host told reporters.

“To be nationally blamed, to be considered as not normal, to be considered as a danger for young people it is … it is not realizing that being gay is not a choice. But being intolerant is a choice and I will stay intolerant to intolerance, and this will be today my fight,” Bettel said.

Arriving at the summit, Orban ruled out withdrawing the law. He said it had already been “published” and defended himself as a champion of gay rights.

“I (was) a freedom fighter in the Communist regime. Homosexuality was punished and I fought for their freedom and their rights. I am defending the rights of homosexual guys. But this law is not about them, it’s about the rights of the kids and the parents,” Orban said.

“Things need to be said. I used to have respect for Mr Orban,” Bettel said. He said that joining the EU is not a one-way street. “Europe is not just about laws and subsidies, it’s also about rights and obligations.”

It’s not the first time Luxembourg’s premier has taken a stand. At an EU-Arab League summit in Egypt in 2019, Bettel told Arab leaders that he was married to a man and would probably face capital punishment in many of their countries.

“Saying nothing was not an option for me,” Bettel wrote later in a tweet.

Sylvain Plazy in Brussels contributed to this report.

Caption European Council President Charles Michel, left, greets Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 24, 2021. At their summit in Brussels, EU leaders are set to take stock of coronavirus recovery plans, study ways to improve relations with Russia and Turkey, and insist on the need to develop migration partners with the countries of northern Africa, but a heated exchange over a new LGBT bill in Hungary is also likely. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys