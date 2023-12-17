Luton captain Tom Lockyer is undergoing tests and scans after cardiac arrest during EPL game

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer was undergoing tests and scans at hospital on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game, his club said.

Lockyer, who collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery, fell to the ground during Luton's match against Bournemouth on Saturday, which was abandoned.

“While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition,” Luton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”