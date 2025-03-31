Breaking: Nikema Williams steps down as chair of Georgia Democratic Party
Lukas book prize winners include two works on indigenous people in the US

Two books on the history of indigenous people in the U.S. have received $10,000 awards presented by the J
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Two books on the history of indigenous people in the U.S. have received $10,000 awards presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project.

Rebecca Nagle's “By the Fire We Carry: The Generations — Long Fight for Justice on Native Land” won the Lukas Book Prize, given for nonfiction works that exemplify “literary grace, commitment to serious research, and original reporting.” Kathleen DuVal's "Native Nations: A Millennium in North America" was given the Mark Lynton History Prize for books that combine “intellectual distinction with felicity of expression.”

Two $25,000 work-in-progress awards also were announced Monday, for Susie Cagle's “The End of the West” and Dan Xin Huang's “Rutter: The Story of an American Underclass.”

Established in 1998, the Lukas project is named for the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist and is administered by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. Previous winners include Robert Caro and Isabel Wilkerson.

